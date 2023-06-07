Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 20,511 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,097,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $40,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $269,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PFFD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,510. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

