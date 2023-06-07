Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 94,595 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,552,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Danaher worth $942,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,067. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.78 and a 200-day moving average of $252.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $175.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

