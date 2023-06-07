Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,622,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 6.41% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $1,879,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,728,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $51.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

