Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,353,686 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 691,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,046,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Comcast by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,621,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $266,513,000 after buying an additional 612,484 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,282,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $79,820,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.98. 5,614,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,532,840. The stock has a market cap of $166.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.74.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.