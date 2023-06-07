Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,197,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,451 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Philip Morris International worth $1,307,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,623. The company has a market capitalization of $142.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.64. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile



Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

