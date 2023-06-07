Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,008,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175,427 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.0% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.23% of PepsiCo worth $3,072,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,735,981,000 after acquiring an additional 423,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,579,000 after acquiring an additional 267,641 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,200,000 after acquiring an additional 816,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,061,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,070,000 after acquiring an additional 104,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.37. The company has a market cap of $249.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.