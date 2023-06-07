Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 513,864 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.2% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.56% of Broadcom worth $3,617,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after buying an additional 1,191,113 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Broadcom by 159.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,478,000 after purchasing an additional 679,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 442.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,184,000 after purchasing an additional 485,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Broadcom by 506.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 260,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,520,000 after purchasing an additional 217,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.21.

Insider Activity

Broadcom Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $795.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,013. The company has a 50-day moving average of $663.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $610.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $331.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.