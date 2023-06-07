Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 430,524 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.22% of BlackRock worth $2,363,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $11.72 on Wednesday, hitting $673.20. The company had a trading volume of 177,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,550. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $663.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $692.91. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 62.03%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

