Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 107,110 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,261,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Accenture worth $1,128,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $575,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

ACN stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.45. 1,030,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,159. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

