Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 56,370 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,091,760 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,556,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after acquiring an additional 701,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.31.

Walmart stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,468,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,180,468. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.90 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,404,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,188,792,473. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

