Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 240,337 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,656,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,337 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $908,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307,240 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,180,000 after buying an additional 1,671,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,131,000 after buying an additional 1,294,944 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,103,000 after buying an additional 227,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,018,000 after buying an additional 828,601 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,065,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,300,402. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

