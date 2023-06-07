CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
CHS Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CHSCM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.23. 14,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,238. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91. CHS has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $26.75.
CHS Company Profile
