CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 7,533 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $12,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.51. 205,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $187.73.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

