CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 32.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $615.97. The stock had a trading volume of 217,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,182. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $644.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.20. The firm has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

