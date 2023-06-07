CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,226,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after acquiring an additional 196,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

WMB stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.92. 945,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,857,787. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

