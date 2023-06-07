CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,527,004,000 after buying an additional 1,708,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,605,000 after purchasing an additional 549,599 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,157,000 after purchasing an additional 793,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,572,000 after purchasing an additional 432,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.59. 812,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,528,747. The stock has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 85.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $54.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,017 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,768. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

