CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $11.61 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $11,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 53,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,280 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.97.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,285 shares of company stock worth $10,870,997. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,138. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $41.95 and a one year high of $60.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

