CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $13.52 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,767 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 51.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.38. The stock had a trading volume of 124,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,786. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.29. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

