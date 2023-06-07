CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $15 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $14,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Southern by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 382,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,291,000 after purchasing an additional 193,870 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Southern by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,678 shares of company stock valued at $10,992,871. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,629. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

