CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 18,460 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,460 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $16,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,269,562,000 after buying an additional 351,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,817,000 after buying an additional 75,001 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,453,000 after buying an additional 409,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,227,000 after buying an additional 26,140 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.48.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.51. 568,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,944. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Articles

