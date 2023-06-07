CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 4,529 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.98. 1,218,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,027,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

