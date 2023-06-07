CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 48,307 Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,307 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TCN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after buying an additional 8,836,273 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,476 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the 3rd quarter worth $17,939,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth $29,049,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 2,241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.52.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

NYSE:TCN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 62,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,910. Tricon Residential Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.13%.

Tricon Residential Profile

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in renting homes and apartments. It operates through the following business segments: Single-Family Rental, Adjacent Businesses, Private Funds and Advisory and Corporate. The Single-Family Rental Business segment owns and operates single family rental homes.

