CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 6,587 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,587 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $17,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after buying an additional 520,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,909,000 after purchasing an additional 806,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,464,343,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,556,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,430,000 after buying an additional 518,665 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,317 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.74. The stock had a trading volume of 110,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,086. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 92.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $108.64 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.86 and its 200 day moving average is $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.13.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

