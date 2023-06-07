CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 8,725 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,725 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

Insider Activity

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KHC stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.95. 1,900,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,729,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

