Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.39. 2,191,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,113,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $92.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

