Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Shares Acquired by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,136 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.45% of Citizens worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citizens by 1.9% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Citizens by 105.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens Stock Performance

CIZN remained flat at $12.26 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603. The stock has a market cap of $68.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.02. Citizens Holding has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60.

Citizens Cuts Dividend

Citizens ( NASDAQ:CIZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.94%.

About Citizens

(Get Rating)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.