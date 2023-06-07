Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 992 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,392 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Ford Motor by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 58,864,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,183,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 84.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

