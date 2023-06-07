Clear Street Markets LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Broadcom by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $795.52. 1,431,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,572. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $663.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $610.13. The stock has a market cap of $331.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.21.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

