Clear Street Markets LLC Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHK stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.79. The company had a trading volume of 826,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CHK shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

