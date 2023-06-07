Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,419,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,909,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,418,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric J. Zahler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $254,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,576.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

NYSE MAXR remained flat at $52.99 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $52.99.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.33 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Featured Articles

