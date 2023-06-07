Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases Shares of 14,098 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,000. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 0.2% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,764,527,000 after buying an additional 176,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,417,000 after purchasing an additional 94,630 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,651,000 after purchasing an additional 254,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,746,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,412,000 after purchasing an additional 35,247 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.15 and a 200 day moving average of $293.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.