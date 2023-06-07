Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 359 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,566. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.69 and its 200-day moving average is $181.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Melius began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.11.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

