Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) shares rose 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.44 and last traded at $44.99. Approximately 395,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 425,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLFD. Lake Street Capital downgraded Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Clearfield from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clearfield Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Clearfield by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clearfield by 32.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Clearfield by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.