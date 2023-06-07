Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) shares rose 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.44 and last traded at $44.99. Approximately 395,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 425,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.02.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLFD. Lake Street Capital downgraded Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Clearfield from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.83.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.32.
Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.
