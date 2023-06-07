Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Katrin Suder Sells 691 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETGet Rating) Director Katrin Suder sold 691 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $46,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Katrin Suder also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 1st, Katrin Suder sold 2,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 30th, Katrin Suder sold 9,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $572,850.00.

Cloudflare Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $68.59. 5,509,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,647,216. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of -116.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.84.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cloudflare by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

