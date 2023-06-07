Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Katrin Suder Sells 691 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) Director Katrin Suder sold 691 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $46,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Katrin Suder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Katrin Suder sold 2,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Katrin Suder sold 9,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $572,850.00.

Cloudflare Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $68.59. 5,509,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,647,216. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of -116.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cloudflare by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

