Compound Price Reaches $31.94 (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Compound token can currently be bought for $31.94 or 0.00120934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market cap of $244.37 million and $13.68 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00049624 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00037726 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019252 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003774 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000460 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,651,830 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,651,738.34191662 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 32.8919918 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 354 active market(s) with $13,667,450.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.