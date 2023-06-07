Concordium (CCD) Price Tops $0.0081

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 7th. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $55.13 million and approximately $740,005.05 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Concordium has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Concordium

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Concordium Coin Trading

