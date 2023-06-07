Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Down 4.5%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.79 and last traded at $35.26. Approximately 2,973,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,851,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.93.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Confluent from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 22,807 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $741,455.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,542.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 22,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $741,455.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,542.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,349,346 shares of company stock worth $34,756,519. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 11.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 18.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Confluent by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after buying an additional 78,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Confluent by 6.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after buying an additional 465,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

