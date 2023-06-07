Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 187 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after buying an additional 585,226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after acquiring an additional 607,480 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,682,956,000 after purchasing an additional 812,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,617,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded up $5.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.63. 3,047,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,062,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $303.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

