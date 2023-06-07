Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,290 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.1% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,622,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,236,000 after buying an additional 1,930,402 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,464,000 after buying an additional 6,159,172 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259,499 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,127. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $51.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $47.54.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

