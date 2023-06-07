Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $512.47. 1,058,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $498.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $443.20 and a 12-month high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

