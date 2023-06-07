Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.4% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $6.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $436.76. 1,591,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,385. The stock has a market cap of $414.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $402.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.11 and a 52-week high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

