Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 1,624 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. APA makes up 1.0% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of APA by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of APA by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 138,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 26,663 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ APA traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $34.38. 4,321,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,940,330. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 3.54.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. APA’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group began coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

