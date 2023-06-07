Contrasting Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY)

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Alaska Air Group has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 3.24, suggesting that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Air Group and LATAM Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Air Group 0.58% 17.03% 4.46% LATAM Airlines Group 18.02% -45.94% 13.64%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Air Group $9.65 billion 0.63 $58.00 million $0.46 103.15 LATAM Airlines Group $9.36 billion 27.54 $1.34 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Alaska Air Group and LATAM Airlines Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LATAM Airlines Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alaska Air Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Alaska Air Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Alaska Air Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alaska Air Group and LATAM Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Air Group 0 1 11 1 3.00 LATAM Airlines Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus price target of $63.86, indicating a potential upside of 34.59%. Given Alaska Air Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alaska Air Group is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Summary

Alaska Air Group beats LATAM Airlines Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize. The Regional segment consists of Horizon’s and other third-party carriers’ scheduled air transportation for passengers across a shorter distance network within the U.S. and Canada under capacity purchase agreements (CPA). The Horizon segment encompasses the capacity sold to Alaska under a CPA. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

