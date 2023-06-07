Contrasting Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vascular Biogenics and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics 0 3 0 0 2.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vascular Biogenics presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,332.55%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.67%. Given Vascular Biogenics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vascular Biogenics is more favorable than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vascular Biogenics has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

4.8% of Vascular Biogenics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Vascular Biogenics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vascular Biogenics and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics -4,465.93% -96.11% -70.74% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 83.06% 5.72% 4.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vascular Biogenics and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics $660,000.00 23.89 -$32.30 million ($0.32) -0.71 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals $220.18 million 4.82 $183.36 million $2.77 5.48

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Vascular Biogenics. Vascular Biogenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals beats Vascular Biogenics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vascular Biogenics

(Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Modi'in, Israel.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404. The company was founded by Sanj K. Patel, Stephen Frank Mahoney, Krisha S. Mahoney, Thomas W. Beetham, Christopher Heberlig, Carsten Boess, Rasmus Holm-Jorgensen, Gregory Alex Grabowksi, Aaron Isadore Young, Eben P. Tessari, Jennifer Lynne Mason and Mickenzie Elizabeth Gallagher in July 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.