Contrasting Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) & HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVY)

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) and HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVY – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Spire Global and HomeServe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global -112.87% -57.31% -25.17% HomeServe N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spire Global and HomeServe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $80.27 million 1.30 -$89.41 million ($0.69) -1.04 HomeServe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

HomeServe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spire Global.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spire Global and HomeServe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 0 1 2 0 2.67 HomeServe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spire Global currently has a consensus price target of $2.06, indicating a potential upside of 187.15%. Given Spire Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Spire Global is more favorable than HomeServe.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Spire Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of HomeServe shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spire Global beats HomeServe on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

About HomeServe

HomeServe Plc engages in the provision of home emergency and repair services. It operates through the Membership & Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning and Home Experts segments. The company was founded by Richard David Harpin and Jeremy Peter Middleton in 1993 and is headquartered in Walsall, the United Kingdom.

