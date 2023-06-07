Copa (CPA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Copa (NYSE: CPA):

5/26/2023 – Copa was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/18/2023 – Copa is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2023 – Copa had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $117.00 to $143.00.

5/16/2023 – Copa had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $138.00.

5/12/2023 – Copa had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $150.00.

Copa Stock Performance

NYSE CPA traded up $2.89 on Tuesday, hitting $110.59. The stock had a trading volume of 565,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,728. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $111.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.01.

Get Copa Holdings SA alerts:

Copa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copa by 559.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 463,244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,663,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,615,000 after acquiring an additional 403,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after acquiring an additional 325,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Copa by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 369,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,728,000 after purchasing an additional 280,894 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Holdings SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa Holdings SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.