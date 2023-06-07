Copa (CPA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Copa (NYSE: CPA):
- 5/26/2023 – Copa was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/18/2023 – Copa is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2023 – Copa had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $117.00 to $143.00.
- 5/16/2023 – Copa had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $138.00.
- 5/12/2023 – Copa had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $150.00.
Copa Stock Performance
NYSE CPA traded up $2.89 on Tuesday, hitting $110.59. The stock had a trading volume of 565,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,728. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $111.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.01.
Copa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.
Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.
