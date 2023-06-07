Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $23.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 902,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after acquiring an additional 565,344 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 43,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories, Inc provides proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services. The company was founded on May 1, 2023 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

