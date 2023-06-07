Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Price Performance

NYSE:CNM opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 5,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $140,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,121.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $140,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,121.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 31,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $781,972.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,430.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,700,998 shares of company stock valued at $326,878,271. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,023,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 423.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,438 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,950,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,861,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,639 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.