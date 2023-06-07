Core Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,443 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.94. 304,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,541. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.81 and its 200-day moving average is $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

