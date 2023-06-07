Core Wealth Partners LLC Invests $46,000 in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGY. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of EGY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.23. 498,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,293. The company has a market capitalization of $451.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $8.66.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is an increase from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

In related news, CEO George W.M. Maxwell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $96,519. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

